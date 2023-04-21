Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HST. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

