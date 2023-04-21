Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 609 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKEL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 302.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 148.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKEL opened at $62.70 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74.

