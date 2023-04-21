Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,500 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Allegion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.89.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.34 and a 200-day moving average of $107.74. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $123.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.75%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

