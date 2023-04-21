New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $351,000 Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pentair were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 162.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

Pentair Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PNR opened at $53.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

