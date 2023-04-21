4,080 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Price Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $267.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.78. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $349.39.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.08.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading

