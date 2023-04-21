Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,907 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Armada Acquisition Corp. I worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $7,226,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $3,928,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 24.5% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

AACI opened at $10.11 on Friday. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Armada Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

