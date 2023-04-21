44,985 Shares in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,351,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 644,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 449,032 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 36.7% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,230,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 330,537 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADAL opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

