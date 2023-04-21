Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $420,000 in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of ARMOUR Residential REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,634,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,492,000 after buying an additional 2,435,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,810,000 after buying an additional 1,188,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,922,000 after buying an additional 762,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,039,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 364,885 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,094,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,920 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ARR opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $989.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.24%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

