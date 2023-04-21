Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 255,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 123,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth $254,000.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.