Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 94,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 27.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUC stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $12.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

