Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Holdings Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGN stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

