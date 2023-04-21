Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AJRD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $56.80.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

