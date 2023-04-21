Cwm LLC Acquires 3,186 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.11% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 489.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. True Signal LP bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,792,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 0.9 %

LZB stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.12. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.52.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.57 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

See Also

