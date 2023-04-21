Atria Investments Inc Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after buying an additional 198,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Oshkosh by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 192,836 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 274,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 132,249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,269,000 after purchasing an additional 113,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oshkosh by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on OSK. StockNews.com began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.93.

NYSE OSK opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.44.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

