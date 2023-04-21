Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Down 8.1%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.84. 88,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 387,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 74,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $878,178.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,274,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,700,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 107,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 101,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

