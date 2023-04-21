Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Down to $10.70

Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $10.21. Mondee shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 3,079 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Mondee alerts:

Mondee Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the third quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Mondee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondee during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the fourth quarter valued at $2,635,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondee

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.