Internet Computer Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.46 billion and approximately $51.00 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $5.67 or 0.00020251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00063823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040340 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,955,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,951,705 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.