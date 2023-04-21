Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.68 and last traded at $39.50. 103,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 580,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 7.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. Nevro’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nevro by 171.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after acquiring an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.