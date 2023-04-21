Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Price Up 4%

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.86. 165,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 713,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
INVA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.
Innoviva Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $826.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Innoviva
In other news, CEO Pavel Raifeld purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviva
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 9.7% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 17.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 177,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,626 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000.
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
