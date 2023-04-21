Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Price Up 4%

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.86. 165,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 713,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

INVA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $826.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a net margin of 64.56% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pavel Raifeld purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 9.7% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 17.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 177,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,626 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

