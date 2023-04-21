NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading Up 8.3%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 246,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 154,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$11.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About NexOptic Technology

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities.

