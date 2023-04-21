Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 57,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 33,454 shares.The stock last traded at $11.30 and had previously closed at $11.31.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Acquisition Co. II

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 83,319 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 57,278 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 214.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 629,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 429,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 178,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Acquisition Co. II

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

