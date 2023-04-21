First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 486,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 421,961 shares.The stock last traded at $18.82 and had previously closed at $18.86.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 136,977.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,858,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,861,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5,460.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 823,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 808,337 shares during the period.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

