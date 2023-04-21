ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 3.1%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 740,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,487,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 64.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 64,147 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 642.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,544,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,122 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

