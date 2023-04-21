Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Up 3.4%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 142,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,011,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Down 8.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 216.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.