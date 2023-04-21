Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX) Shares Up 11.9%

Shares of Callinex Mines Inc. (CVE:CNX – Get Rating) rose 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.64 and last traded at C$4.05. Approximately 101,824 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 37,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.00 and a beta of 2.32.

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,000 square hectare situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

