Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Grows By 11.9%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,900 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 377,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,219.0 days.
Proximus Price Performance
BGAOF stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. Proximus has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.
Proximus Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proximus (BGAOF)
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.