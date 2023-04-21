Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Grows By 11.9%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,900 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 377,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,219.0 days.

BGAOF stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. Proximus has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

