Aion (AION) Tops One Day Volume of $28,043.90

Aion (AION) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Aion has traded 47.7% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $535,983.76 and approximately $28,043.90 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00143257 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00069328 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00038020 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00040534 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003527 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

