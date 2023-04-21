Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Rises By 10.1%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,082,300 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 983,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,823.0 days.

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMF opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

