Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading Down 5.4%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.46 and last traded at $42.61. 146,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 512,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.54 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

