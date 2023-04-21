Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 54068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter worth $1,630,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

