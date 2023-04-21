Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Down 5.7%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) was down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 180,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 569,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Wallbox in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
