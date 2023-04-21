Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Down 5.7%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) was down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 180,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 569,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Wallbox in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Wallbox Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

About Wallbox

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 207.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Wallbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

