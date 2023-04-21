Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $59.10

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.10 and last traded at $59.67, with a volume of 68847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Endava had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $240.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Endava during the first quarter worth $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

(Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.