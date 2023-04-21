iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 44,168 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 41,120 shares.The stock last traded at $104.22 and had previously closed at $104.40.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $892.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

