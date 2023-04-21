Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of APMSF opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. Aperam has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

