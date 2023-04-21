Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Up 3%

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.60. 12,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 111,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20.
Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Sculptor Capital Management
In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 7,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 7,526 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,215.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 7,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.
About Sculptor Capital Management
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.
