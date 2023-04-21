Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Up 3%

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.60. 12,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 111,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Sculptor Capital Management

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.09%.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 7,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 7,526 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,215.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 7,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.