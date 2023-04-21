Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0253 on Top Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $179.53 million and $51.21 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

