Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) were up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $31.65. Approximately 1,294,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,790,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 70,761 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

