Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 182,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 224,615 shares.The stock last traded at $8.14 and had previously closed at $8.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 161.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 128,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 768,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.