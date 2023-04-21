Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Up 11.2% in March

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,879,700 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 3,489,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,398.5 days.
Azimut Stock Performance
AZIHF opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. Azimut has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.
Azimut Company Profile
