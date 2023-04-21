Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Up 11.2% in March

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,879,700 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 3,489,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,398.5 days.

AZIHF opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. Azimut has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The firm’s geographical segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa CGU.

