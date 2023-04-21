Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.26

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 474424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Altus Power Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $731.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altus Power Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

