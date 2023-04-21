Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Decreases By 8.3%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Autoneum Stock Performance
Shares of ATNNF stock opened at $165.87 on Friday. Autoneum has a twelve month low of $165.87 and a twelve month high of $165.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.87.
About Autoneum
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autoneum (ATNNF)
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.