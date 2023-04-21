BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BOC Hong Kong Trading Down 0.4 %

BHKLY stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. BOC Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $82.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

