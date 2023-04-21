Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Down 6.1% in March

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,100 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 427,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of AXFOF opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. Axfood AB has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXFOF. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DNB Markets raised shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

