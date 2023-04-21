Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LUNMF. National Bankshares downgraded Lundin Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUNMF opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.57. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $10.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $811.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

