Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LUNMF. National Bankshares downgraded Lundin Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.07.
Lundin Mining Stock Performance
LUNMF opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.57. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $10.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
