BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSEY opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

BB Seguridade Participações SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Brokerage segments. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance.

