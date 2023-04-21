BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSEY opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $7.48.
