Short Interest in AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Rises By 6.0%

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,200 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 518,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,492.0 days.

AutoCanada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $15.30 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOCIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AutoCanada to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

Featured Stories

