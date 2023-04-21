Cwm LLC Purchases 1,605 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.15% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 55.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $135,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,609.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $38,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at $678,398.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,609.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $308.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.