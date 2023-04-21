Cwm LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $40.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

