Cwm LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 3,827.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $192.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.36. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $212.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.89.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.