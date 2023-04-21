Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.13% of National HealthCare worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 60.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 126.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Price Performance

Shares of NHC stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $878.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.29. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.07.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $264.55 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Paul Abernathy acquired 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $125,011.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

See Also

